* Bank report finds social programmes poorly targeted
* Disproportionate share captured by the better-off
* Local administrations could be more effective
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Jan 20 Costly centralised welfare
programmes are inefficient tools to reduce inequality in South
Asia, the World Bank said on Tuesday, advising governments to
transfer the money to local administrations instead.
"Social assistance programs are not very well targeted ... A
disproportionately large fraction of resources is captured by
the better-off," the global development lender said in a report.
"Some of them are regressive and can crowd out the provision
of essential public goods."
The suggestion comes as debate rages in countries such as
India on how to narrow a yawning gap between rich and poor,
which threatens to lead to social conflict and economic
stagnation.
New Delhi spends billions of dollars every year on a job
guarantee scheme and food, fuel and fertiliser subsidies to
support those who have benefited least from an unprecedented
economic boom in the past decade.
But the ever-increasing social welfare bill has left public
finances in dire straits and depleted resources to fund critical
infrastructure projects, making the government rely more on
market borrowing for spending commitments.
In a report titled 'Addressing Inequality in South Asia',
the World Bank found most countries in the region performed
poorly on the Human Opportunity Index, which ranks access to
services like clean water, electricity, vaccinations and
schooling.
It said growing deprivation has the potential to worsen
social conflicts and may provoke more violent attacks by
insurgents and terrorists.
With the chasm between rich and poor widening, India enacted
a national food security law two years ago that mandates selling
subsidised wheat and rice to two out of three of its 1.2 billion
people, but is projected to cost the exchequer nearly $20
billion a year.
A similar programme in its western neighbour Pakistan costs
the state over 1 percent of gross domestic product.
The report, however, said such hand-outs are fraught with
inefficiencies and prone to corruption. Instead, it encouraged
governments to transfer resources to lower-level administrative
units.
This could be "a more effective tool to reduce inequality
than either taxes or transfers to individuals," it said.
The issue is expected to feature at the World Economic Forum
starting on Wednesday in Davos, Switzerland, after anti-poverty
charity Oxfam published a report saying more than half the
world's wealth would be owned by just 1 percent of the
population by next year.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)