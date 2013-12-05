WASHINGTON Dec 5 Foreign direct investment into
emerging markets should decline next year because of persistent
concerns about the global economy, the World Bank's political
risk insurance arm said on Thursday.
For the first time in five years, companies listed
macroeconomic instability as their biggest constraint for
investing in emerging markets over the next three years,
according to the report from the World Bank's Multilateral
Investment Guarantee Agency.
"The persistent global economic uncertainty appears to have
tainted the overall mood, with economic pessimism unpderinning
the expected stagnant FDI levels," MIGA said in the report.
The findings suggest that the global recovery is still
finding its footing after the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
In its latest global economic snapshot in October, the
International Monetary Fund cut its world growth forecasts for
the sixth straight time in two years, warning about a sluggish
expansion in the developing world.
Overseas financing into developing countries is set to fall
4.5 percent next year after rising 2 percent in 2013, the MIGA
report said. However, at around $600 billion a year, FDI to
emerging markets is close to quadruple the levels seen a decade
ago, it added.
Growing investments into sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia
are a bright spot, although Europe and Central Asia are seeing
declines.
But MIGA said most of the 459 companies it surveyed about
their activities in emerging markets were not planning to
withdraw or cancel existing investments.
MIGA aims to encourage FDI into emerging markets by
protecting private investors from such political risks as war
and sovereign default.
It said the market for political risk insurance expanded 33
percent last year to $100 billion, a historic high, and is on
track for similar growth this year, even as FDI is falling.
Investors are most concerned about instability in the Middle
East and North Africa, expropriations and legal disputes with
governments in Latin America, contract renegotiations in
countries with natural resources and general capital
constraints, MIGA added.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov. Editing by Andre Grenon)