* World's top cocoa grower in post-war recovery
* Hoping for emerging market status by 2020
* Progress threatened by renewed violence
By Alain Amontchi
ABIDJAN, Sept 5 Ivory Coast must turn its back
on conflict and get its rival factions talking if it wants to
meet its growth targets, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said
at the end of a two-day visit to the West African nation on
Wednesday.
The world's top cocoa grower, once a regional economic power
house, is emerging from a crippling decade-long political crisis
that ended last year with a brief civil war.
"There's a tremendous economic growth dividend with peace,
and there is also a tremendous cost with conflict," Kim told
journalists in the commercial capital Abidjan before flying to
South Africa, the second leg of his African trip.
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has overseen an
economic turnaround during little over a year in office and has
said he wants his country to reach emerging market status by
2020, alongside India, Brazil and South Africa. The government
is projecting double-digit growth by 2014.
"We think that if the country takes the path that it is
going now and we development partners cooperate and support the
country going forward, we think those goals are attainable. But
only if the people ... turn their backs on conflict," said Kim.
Post-war reconciliation has faltered in Ivory Coast and a
wave of deadly armed raids last month highlighted the fragility
of the current peace.
Ouattara's government has blamed supporters of former
president Laurent Gbagbo for the attacks, which targeted police
and military installations and killed around 20 people, most of
them soldiers.
Gbagbo's refusal to accept the result of a 2010 election,
which he lost to Ouattara, sparked last year's conflict which
killed 3,000 people. He is currently awaiting trial before the
International Criminal Court charged with crimes against
humanity.
His supporters have denied any role in the raids. They
accuse the government of using the violence as an excuse to
crack down on the opposition.
FAILED TALKS
Attempts to open talks between the government and backers of
Gbagbo, who won around 46 percent of the second-round
presidential vote in 2010, have repeatedly failed since the end
of fighting last year.
"There is no way we can build a sustainable peace without
dialogue between all parties. This is an ethnically diverse
country ... It draws strength from its diversity. The
conversation should include all parties," Kim said.
Ivorian authorities have launched a wave of arrests of
suspected Gbagbo supporters in the past month.
Two top officials in Gbagbo's FPI political party have been
jailed in recent weeks, and Ivory Coast is seeking the
extradition of Justin Kone Katinan, his former budget minister,
who was arrested in neighbouring Ghana last month.
Ghana's newly-appointed President John Dramani Mahama did
not directly refer to the case after he met Ouattara in Abidjan
on Wednesday.
"I would like to assure you that Ghanaian territory will not
be a base for creating troubles in Ivory Coast. We are not going
to allow that. Stability in Ivory Coast must continue," Mahama
said.
Ivory Coast last year issued around two dozen international
arrest warrants targeting Gbagbo's political allies and top
military officials currently living in exile mainly in
neighbouring West African nations. To date only one has led to
an extradition.