TOKYO, April 1 Japan will support Jim Yong Kim,
the U.S. nominee for the next World Bank head, Japanese Finance
Minister Jun Azumi said on Sunday after meeting the candidate
who is in Tokyo on his world tour to seek support for the
candidacy.
Kim, a Korean-American, will be contesting against two
nominees from emerging market countries - Nigerian Finance
Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and former Colombian Finance
Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo - for the Washington-based
institution's top job.
"We decided he is an extremely suitable candidate for the
World Bank presidency and we will support him," Azumi said,
stressing his track record working on HIV/AIDs issues with the
World Health Organisation.
Azumi said that the right candidate for the job would
understand Japan's stance as a major contributor country and
would be able reflect that in the World Bank's policies.
Kim, a physician and anthropologist, was named by the Obama
administration in March as the U.S. pick to succeed Robert
Zoellick when he steps down in June.
By tradition, an American has headed the World Bank since
its founding after World War Two, but emerging economies are
increasingly open about challenging that convention.
Next on the agenda of Kim's "listening tour" as the U.S.
Treasury Department calls the trip, is Seoul, New Delhi,
Brasilia and Mexico City. He is touring the world between March
27 and April 9 to meet heads of state, finance ministers and
others to talk about priorities for the World Bank.
The candidate is the president of Ivy League university
Dartmouth College, was born in South Korea, but moved to the
United States as a boy.