By Lesley Wroughton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 4 The head of the World Bank
said on Thursday he will signal to member countries at meetings
in Tokyo next week he is preparing broad reforms at the
development lender to make it more effective in fighting
poverty.
The annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and
World Bank from Oct. 12-14 will be the first opportunity for Jim
Yong Kim to outline his vision for the lender since taking the
reins of the institution in July.
"We're not ready to ask for specific changes yet... but if
we are going to be really serious about ending poverty earlier
than currently projected ... there are going to have to be some
changes in the way we run the institution," Kim told reporters.
Kim said he wants the poverty-fighting institution to be
less focused on pushing development loans out of the door, and
more on making a difference on the ground.
"Specifically, I am going to ask the governors to work with
us so the organization can move to a model where we move more
quickly, we can make mid-course corrections more easily and
where our board and our governors focus much more on holding us
accountable for results on the ground in countries, rather than
focusing so much on approval of large loans," he added.
Kim said he would be more specific about specific reforms at
the next meetings of member countries in April.
"The need for these changes have been clear for a very long
time," he added.
With large donors like the United States and countries in
Europe wrestling with low growth rates, growing deficits and
greater market turmoil, Kim said it would not be appropriate to
ask countries for a capital injection.
"At this point I see really no appetite ... it is not the
time for us to have a discussion about a capital increase, this
is something I don't think the donor countries are ready for,"
he added.
Developing countries, which have so far weathered the global
crisis well, are now seeing a clear slowdown in economic
activity as the euro zone debt crisis persists and uncertainty
is driving more volatility in financial markets.
"All of us are rooting for the Europeans to quickly find a
path toward solidarity in a way to resolve their problems," Kim
said.