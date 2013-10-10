WASHINGTON Oct 10 Emerging market economies
have a window of two or three months to make reforms now that
the Federal Reserve has refrained from scaling back its
bond-buying program, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said on
Thursday.
"We think that now emerging market economies have maybe a
two- or three-month window and the message we want to send to
everybody is now is the time to make the reforms that you need
to make," Kim said at a news conference.
Kim said the mere announcement by the Fed that it might
begin so-called tapering of its massive bond-buying economic
stimulus program exposed weaknesses in some emerging economies
and that they should now tackle fiscal policy reforms and other
changes needed to improve the business investment environment.