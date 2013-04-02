* Kim unveils goal for cutting extreme poverty to 3 pct
globally
* Economic growth not enough to shrink poverty, inequality
* Kim calls for bold action on fighting climate change
By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, April 2 World Bank President Jim
Yong Kim called for a commitment by the international community
on Tuesday to end extreme poverty by 2030 and to improve the
lives of the most vulnerable people living in developing
countries.
To reach that goal, Kim said the world need to reduce the
number of people living below the poverty line of $1.25 per day
to 3 percent globally by 2030, and raise the per capita incomes
of the bottom 40 percent of every developing country.
The 3 percent level is a new target for the World Bank,
which estimated in 2010 that 21 percent of the global
population, or 1.2 billion people, lived extreme poverty.
Some World Bank estimates have put the 3 percent target at
about 600 million people living below the poverty line by 2030.
The goal will help guide the World Bank's poverty-fighting
mission by allowing it to prioritize development projects, Kim
said.
"Now is the time to commit to ending extreme poverty," he
said in a speech before meetings of the World Bank and
International Monetary Fund on April 19 and 20 in Washington.
"We are at an auspicious moment in history, when the
successes of past decades and an increasingly favorable economic
outlook combine to give developing countries a chance - for the
first time ever - to end extreme poverty within a generation,"
he added.
The World Bank's board will consider a new country strategy
for India next week that aimed to reduce poverty by an
additional 300 million over the next several years. An estimated
50 million people were lifted out of poverty in India over the
past five years.
The rise of countries like China, India and Brazil has
lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty and pushed
more into a new global middle class living between $2 to $10 a
day, according to the World Bank and the United Nations.
But most of the success in reducing poverty has been in
China, while regions such as South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa
still struggle. Fragile and conflict-ridden states, such as
Afghanistan, are also still mired in poverty.
World leaders have called for an end to extreme poverty,
including U.S. President Barack Obama and Malawi's new leader,
Joyce Banda.
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said last month Brazil
was close to eradicating extreme poverty through a flagship cash
transfer program for the poor that is being replicated in other
countries.
The focus on poverty targets comes as a high-level panel
crafts a new global development framework that will look beyond
the 2015 U.N. Millennium Development Goals of halving global
poverty and hunger.
Kim said economic growth was important but not enough to cut
poverty and shrink the growing gap between rich and poor. New
development challenges like climate change threaten the
livelihoods of millions of poor people, he warned.
Kim called for bold action to tackle climate change and said
the World Bank was working to strengthen its focus on the
effects of climate change.
To reach the 2030 poverty goal, Kim said, poorer regions
such as South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa need sustained high
growth rates and a sharp increase in job creation. The goal also
relies on averting economic shocks such as sharp rises in food
and fuel prices.
"Economic growth is vital but we can't assume that growth at
the top will trickle down. We need to create the conditions that
will guarantee that the poor participate in development," Kim
said.