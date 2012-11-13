* 40 pct of people moved to higher class over past decade
* 'Vulnerable' class now the most common
* Latin America only region with smaller rich-poor divide
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 Rapid economic growth and
more inclusive social policies in Latin America in the last
decade have lifted 50 million people into the middle class,
which for the first time rivals the poor in number, the World
Bank said in a study on Tuesday.
"Most countries in the region are on their way to becoming
middle-class societies; this represents a historic change,"
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim told reporters.
Rising income levels have also created a 'vulnerable' class,
which at 38 percent makes up the largest income group. These
people hover just above poverty, living on a daily income
between $4 and $10 per person.
"As poverty fell and the middle class rose ... the most
common Latin American family is in a state of vulnerability,"
the World Bank, the global development lender, said in a report
looking at the middle class and economic mobility in Latin
America and the Caribbean.
The World Bank measures the middle class as people who have
economic security, facing less than a 10 percent chance of
falling back into poverty. For the region, that translates into
a daily income of $10 to $50 per person.
Roughly thirty percent of the population now falls into that
category, equal to the third of people still in poverty -- a
remarkable shift in a continent that has been known for its vast
income inequalities, dominated by the poor and a narrow slice of
the rich.
Latin America is now the only region in the world with
narrowing income inequality, the World Bank said in a report
last month, though the rich-poor divide remains higher than in
most developed countries.
OUT OF POVERTY
With global economic expansion, and redistributive policies
in some countries, at least 40 percent of the region's
population has moved to a higher economic class between 1995 and
2010.
In Brazil, the region's largest nation and the world's sixth
biggest economy, booming commodity-led growth and conditional
cash transfers helped pull 30 million people out of poverty
under left-leaning former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Across the region, the rise of the middle class has had
clear effects, helping countries like Brazil become less reliant
on foreign assistance and less amenable to foreign pressure.
It has nudged some countries toward greater democracy, and
raised hopes for businesses eager to take advantage of the
growing consumer tastes for everything from the Internet to
financial services.
MIDDLE CLASS CHOICES
The question is whether this rapid rise can continue,
especially with the global slowdown.
While families have improved their situation in the last
decade, children are often still bound by the incomes and
education of their parents, meaning mobility between generations
remains low, the World Bank said.
"The poor from an intergenerational point of view suffer a
double whammy. They are poor, and they are likely to stay
there," said Augusto de la Torre, the World Bank's chief
economist for Latin America and the Caribbean.
It is unclear whether the middle class's rising expectations
can by themselves create a society of more equal opportunities.
Traditionally in Latin America the middle class has opted
out of public services like education and health if they can
afford to do so, creating a fragmented society where the poorest
members are stuck with subpar social protection. Low taxation
has also exacerbated the problem of poor-quality services, the
World Bank said.
"The middle classes may not automatically become the
much-hoped-for catalytic agents for reforms," the Bank said.
De la Torre, the chief economist, suggested one solution may
be to take advantage of rich profits from commodities in some
countries to improve social services, which could entice the
middle class to participate, and ultimately to pay higher taxes.