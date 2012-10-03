* China, not Europe, biggest risk going forward
* Latin America only region to see less income inequality
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, Oct 3 Economic growth in Latin
America will be lower than previously estimated due to the
continuing worldwide slowdown, the World Bank said in a report
on Wednesday.
It forecast growth at 3 percent this year, below its
previous projection of 3.5 to 4 percent.
For 2013, growth for Latin America was forecast at 3.8 to 4
percent, according to a semiannual report from the World Bank's
chief economist for Latin America and the Caribbean. The
report's findings were in line with forecasts from the United
Nations on Tuesday.
Declining growth in powerhouse China poses the greatest
immediate risk to the region now that the euro zone is less
likely to break apart, Augusto de la Torre, the chief economist,
said.
Booming from a growth in commodities, Latin America is still
largely dependent on exports and vulnerable to a decline in
global demand, especially from key trade partner China.
"One of the most important aspects is China's situation," de
la Torre said.
He said the longer-term effect of China on Latin America
depends on what forces drive China's economy, with growth
expected to fall below 8 percent for 2012, the lowest level
since 1999.
Some economists believe China's decline is cyclical, a
result of lower global demand for its goods, especially from
Europe, while its monetary policy remains tight ahead of the
political transition within the Communist Party.
Others believe China may be seeing a structural shift, in
which the booming export-led growth of past decades transitions
to more modest gains based on domestic growth.
De la Torre said a prolonged slowdown in China could have a
more dramatic effect on export-reliant South American economies,
such as Brazil and Argentina.
SMALLER RICH-POOR DIVIDE
Slowing growth in Latin America has not, however, translated
into fewer jobs. The unemployment rate of 6.5 percent in 2011
approached historic lows, below peaks of 11 percent at the turn
of the century.
Latin America is also one of the few regions in the world to
see a narrowing gap between the rich and poor over the past
decade, a trend that continued despite the global economic
slowdown.
"Latin America is the only place in the world where income
inequality is going down," de la Torre said.
The Gini coefficient, a key measure of inequality, has
fallen sharply for 12 out of 15 countries in the region from
2000 to 2010 -- though the rich-poor divide remains higher than
in most developed countries.
But the causes for the decline in inequality may be more
troubling -- less to do with waning poverty and more to do with
stagnating wages for the highest earners, or those with higher
levels of education, according to the report.
One explanation is that lower-skilled workers are in greater
demand in commodity-fueled booms than those with university
degrees. But it could also signal that the quality of higher
education is declining, meaning students with a degree may not
necessarily find higher wages when they leave school.
"A more egalitarian society could be hiding some factors
that could be a concern," de la Torre said.