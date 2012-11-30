By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON Nov 30 The World Bank has approved
$167 million in emergency lending to Madagascar despite
opposition from the United States due to concerns about
increased human trafficking, U.S. and bank officials said on
Friday.
The World Bank said approval of the funding did not mean it
had resumed "normal" relations with Madagascar, which has been
in crisis since 2009 when opposition leader Andry Rajoelina
ousted President Marc Ravalomanana with the support of the army.
Ravalomanana has since been sentenced in absentia to life in
prison over the killings of demonstrators during the coup.
But the bank said social indicators had worsened since the
crisis, with 77 percent of households living below the poverty
line, one of the highest rates in Africa. In some rural areas,
acute child malnutrition has increased by more than 50 percent.
It also warned that critical bridges and roads leading to
the capital, Antananarivo, could collapse if not repaired.
A U.S. government official told Reuters the United States
had opposed the funding because of concerns over the country's
record on human trafficking. The United States is the World
Bank's largest and most influential shareholder.
A report published earlier this year by the U.S. mission to
Madagascar said trafficking of Malagasy women and children had
risen due to a decline in the rule of law since the 2009 coup.
It estimated thousands of Malagasy women were forced into
jobs as domestic workers in Lebanon where they reported being
raped, tortured and harassed. There have also been reports that
Malagasies were fraudulently lured to China on promises of jobs
only to be forced into marriage or debt bondage there.
"The de facto Government of Madagascar does not fully comply
with the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking
and is not making significant efforts to do so," according to
the U.S. report.
The World Bank said $102 million of the emergency funds
would help repair or rehabilitate important national roads,
schools and health centers, many of which were damaged by the
last cyclone.
The other $65 million will fund subsidies for teachers and
provide grants for basic health services at schools. Some
funding will also go toward helping pregnant women and children,
and for nutritional centers.
"The compounded impacts of the political crisis and
successive natural disasters are putting the welfare of current
and future generations at risk," the bank said in a statement.
