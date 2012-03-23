U.S. President Barack Obama (R) introduces Dartmouth College President Jim Yong Kim (C) as his nominee to be the next president of the World Bank, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, March 23, 2012. Alongside Kim is Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L). REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON The United States' nominee for president of the World Bank has taken on some formidable challenges: from tuberculosis in Peruvian slums and Russian prisons to HIV/AIDS on a global scale to students at an Ivy League school.

Now Jim Yong Kim, President Barack Obama's Korean-born but American-made pick announced on Friday, will have to prove not only that he can lead the behemoth but also that the United States deserves to maintain its decades-long hegemony at the helm of the bank.

The 52-year-old public health pioneer has a history of deeply immersing himself in his projects, even taking on a starring role at last year's talent show at Dartmouth (where he is president), dancing and singing "Time of My Life." (Video: r.reuters.com/pyk37s )

"This is a man who's worked in squatter settlements, slums, villages, cities, prisons, he's done all that," Paul Farmer, a friend of 30 years and fellow co-founder of non-profit group Partners In Health, told Reuters in Rwanda.

"He's got a fantastic sense of humor and most of all, he is driven by social justice principles," added Farmer, whose work to bring medical help to the poor in Haiti was chronicled in the book "Mountains Beyond Mountains." "That's the way the World Bank should be led."

Kim breaks the mold among potential U.S. nominees on numerous counts, not least that his background is based not primarily in finance but in medicine and academia.

Robert Zoellick, current World Bank president who steps down in June, once famously said the World Bank's problem was that it was called a bank, implying that it was seen as a money-lender when its central mission is lifting people out of poverty.

Kim gets high praise from colleagues for his style and achievements.

"He has an extraordinary ability to bring people to the table. He's tenacious; he's diplomatic; he's very specific when he needs to be -- really results-oriented. And he's visionary," said Ophelia Dahl, also co-founder and executive director of Partners In Health, who has worked with Kim for nearly 25 years.

'GIFT TO DEVELOPMENT WORLD'

Kim's training and experience, including directing the World Health Organization's HIV/AIDS department and development of treatment for a form of drug-resistant tuberculosis, give him immediate credentials as a campaigner on behalf of the poor.

His selection came as a surprise, since speculation had centered on higher-profile U.S. potential nominees such as former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers and Susan Rice, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner stressed that Kim's nomination reflected U.S. wishes to promote development. "He is an innovative leader whose groundbreaking work to fight disease and combat poverty has saved lives around the globe," Geithner said.

Choosing an Asian-American like Kim, the first to head an Ivy League college, may also be a wise play for placating the emerging economic powers.

Many of them are increasingly restive about an American traditionally heading the World Bank since its founding after World War Two while a European has had a lock on leadership of its sister institution, the International Monetary Fund.

Kim will face at least one other nominee for the World Bank job, Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who has backing from emerging market countries including Angola, Nigeria and South Africa.

Kim's personal story as an immensely successful immigrant may also soften some resentment about American dominance. Growing up in Iowa, he later earned a medical degree and a doctorate in anthropology from Harvard.

One associate from Harvard, Don Berwick, said Kim's appointment to the World Bank would be "a great gift to the development world."

"Jim is one of the most creative leaders in the world when it comes to development and health care," said Berwick, former head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, who has known Kim for more than 20 years.

Berwick cited Kim's "3 by 5" AIDS campaign at the World Health Organization that aimed to treat 3 million people by 2005 and said it was a tremendous effort, even if didn't quite meet the target at the time.

"Whether it met the goal or not, it was about mobilization," said Berwick.

