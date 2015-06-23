WASHINGTON, June 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Critics
of development projects are harassed, threatened and jailed, yet
the World Bank does little to stop governments and powerful
companies from intimidating protesters on projects it funds, a
watchdog group said.
The World Bank prefers quiet conversations with governments
behind closed doors over using its considerable leverage to
publicly shame countries that fail to respect basic rights to
freedom of speech and assembly, Human Rights Watch said on
Monday in a report on reprisals against protesters.
It urged World Bank President Jim Yong Kim to speak out in
defense of activists' democratic rights and accountability,
saying these are ideals the bank espouses but fails to uphold on
its projects.
"We need a clear message from the top," Jessica Evans, a
senior researcher, said in a telephone interview.
The World Bank is in the midst of overhauling the social and
environmental safeguards attached to its lending, including
improvements to community consultations and grievance processes.
It said in a statement that it often works in complex
political and social environments, but when charges of reprisals
are made, it works within its mandate to review them.
"We have strong policies and mechanisms that address many
concerns raised by human rights advocacy groups and civil
society, and we are open to dialogue on improvements," a World
Bank spokesman said.
Human Rights Watch called for a more aggressive approach
toward protecting dissent and confronting repressive regimes,
especially as more governments crack down on non-governmental
organisations they accuse of being "anti-development".
Activists from poor and marginalised communities in
particular take extraordinary risks when they question the
impact of large-scale development projects, which can rob them
of their homes, livelihoods and clean water, it said.
"Too often, people live in a climate of intimidation that
dissuades them from participating in public discourse about
projects that will have profound and lasting impacts on their
lives," the report said.
Those who protest face a backlash.
In Cambodia, security forces arrested eight people after 20
households painted "SOS" on their rooftops to protest forced
evictions for the expansion of Phnom Penh international airport.
In Uganda, the government began brutally removing residents,
in violation of a High Court order, to make way for pine and
eucalyptus plantations.
Although the World Bank brokered a settlement with the
forest company, Ugandan activists reported being followed and
getting telephone calls to "back off", while one woman faced
threats that her children would be kidnapped.
"The World Bank Group has not taken meaningful steps toward
creating an enabling environment for participation and
accountability when it finances projects in countries that are
closing or have effectively closed civil society space or
routinely punish dissent," the report said.
Human Rights Watch researched cases in Cambodia, India,
Uganda and Uzbekistan, and reviewed complaints filed with the
World Bank's Inspection Panel and Compliance Advisor Ombudsman
since 2000.
Of the 34 activists who responded to Human Rights Watch
requests to discuss their cases, 18 said they faced some form of
reprisals.
