March 23 U.S. President Barack Obama is set to
nominate Dartmouth College President Jim Yong Kim to head the
World Bank, senior administration official said.
Kim will join Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
and U.S. development economist Jeffrey Sachs on a list of
nominees who would need to be approved by the World Bank board
of member countries.
The United States has held the presidency of the World Bank
since the institution's founding after World War Two.
Following are five facts about Kim:
- Kim has an M.D. from Harvard Medical School and a Ph.D. in
anthropology from Harvard. He received a coveted MacArthur grant
in 2003.
- Kim was born in 1959 in South Korea, moved with his family
to the United States at age 5 and grew up in Muscatine, Iowa.
His father, a dentist, taught at the University of Iowa.
- He was quarterback of the Muscatine High School football
team, and was also class president and valedictorian, ranking
tops academically in the graduating class.
- Kim was director of the Department of HIV/AIDS at the
World Health Organization. He developed a key treatment for a
form of drug-resistant tuberculosis while working in Peru in the
mid-1990s.
- He was executive director of Partners in Health (PIH),
which serves impoverished communities in Haiti, Peru, and
elsewhere. He co-founded the organization Partners in Health
with Paul Farmer, who was a classmate at Harvard Medical School.
The work of PIH received wide publicity through the book
"Mountains Beyond Mountains."