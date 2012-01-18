(Repeats to widen distribution)
WASHINGTON Jan 17 The World Bank warned
on Tuesday that developing countries should brace for a growth
slowdown stemming partly from Europe's debt woes, as it sharply
scaled back its estimates for expansion.
"Europe appears to have entered recession, and growth in
several major developing countries (Brazil, India and to a
lesser extent Russia, South Africa and Turkey) has slowed," the
bank said as it updated forecasts made last June.
It predicted the global economy will expand by 2.5 percent
in 2012 and by 3.1 percent in 2013, well behind the 3.6 percent
growth for each year that the bank had projected in June.
Developing countries' economies will continue to outpace
those of richer, developed countries but the World Bank also
lowered its forecasts for growth in these countries to 5.4
percent in 2012 and 6 percent in 2013.
That was down from previous estimates of 6.2 percent and 6.3
percent respectively for growth in developing countries.
As well, the World Bank foresees rising threats to growth.
"The downturn in Europe and weaker growth in developing
countries raises the risk that the two developments reinforce
one another, resulting in an even weaker outcome," it said.
It also cited failure so far to resolve high debts and
deficits in Japan and the United States and slow growth in other
high-income countries, and cautioned those could trigger sudden
shocks.
On top of that, political tensions in the Middle East and
North Africa could disrupt oil supplies and add another blow to
global prospects, the World Bank said in a sobering assessment
of the challenges facing the economy. It said that while Europe
was moving toward a long-term solution to its debt problems,
markets remain skittish.
"While contained for the moment, the risk of a much broader
freezing up of capital markets and a global crisis similar in
magnitude to the Lehman crisis remains," the World Bank said,
referring to the U.S. investment bank that went bankrupt in 2008
and helped intensify a global financial crisis.
On balance, the World Bank said global economic conditions
were "fragile and there remains great uncertainty as to how
markets will evolve over the medium term."
Against that backdrop, it said developing countries were
even more vulnerable than they were in 2008 because they could
find themselves facing reduced capital flows and softer trade.
In addition, many developing countries have weaker finances and
wouldn't be able to respond to a new crisis as vigorously.
The World Bank pointed out that since last August risk
aversion to Europe has shot up and "changed the game" for
developing countries that have seen their borrowing costs
escalate sharply and the flow of capital to them decrease.
"No country and no region will escape the consequences of a
serious downturn," the World Bank said, adding that now was the
time for developing countries to plan how to soften the impact
of a potential deep crisis.
High-income countries have prime responsibility for
preventing a crisis, the World Bank said, but "developing
countries have an obligation to support that process both
through the G20 (Group of 20 rich and developing countries) and
other international fora."
Among other things, developing countries "could help by
avoiding entering into trade disputes and by allowing market
prices to move freely."
It also said developing-country government should start
contingency planning to identify spending priorities and to try
to shore up safety net programs. Those contingencies should take
into account possible drops in commodity prices and a fall in
capital inflows, the World Bank said.
(Reporting By Glenn Somerville; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)