WASHINGTON Oct 9 World Bank President Jim Yong
Kim on Wednesday said the global development lender will seek to
halve extreme poverty by 2020, an interim goal as the bank seeks
to fulfill its poverty-fighting targets.
Kim in April called on the international community to reduce
the number of people living on $1.25 a day to 3 percent by 2030,
and also raise the incomes of the poorest 40 percent of the
people in every developing country.
Right now, 18 percent of the world's people are in extreme
poverty, and Kim said in a CNN interview this must fall to 9
percent in the next seven years in order to fulfill the more
ambitious goal by 2030.