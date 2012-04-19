WASHINGTON, April 19 Argentina's move to nationalize local oil company YPF, controlled by Spain's Repsol, was a mistake and the wrong thing to do, the head of the World Bank said on Thursday.

"It is mistake," World Bank President Robert Zoellick told a news conference at the opening of World Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings of finance chiefs in Washington.

"I think it is a symptom we have to watch out for under economic pressure whether countries will move ... respond more to populism, respond more to protectionism," he said. "I think it was the wrong thing to do."