WASHINGTON Oct 30 The World Bank said it plans
to cut 500 jobs over the next three years as part of a broad
restructuring meant to make it more efficient but that has
rattled employees.
The long-expected layoffs, along with budget cuts and
internal reorganization, have sparked regular staff protests and
fears of a broader revolt at a time when the bank is trying to
ramp up its work in fighting the Ebola outbreak and other global
challenges, and maintain its relevance.
The cuts, announced on Thursday, represent about an 11
percent reduction in the 4,500-employee workforce of the bank's
internal-facing divisions, including finance, human resources,
research and security. These divisions employ about a quarter of
the bank's total staff.
The bank also plans to cancel 70 vacant job openings, though
it wants to hire 250 to 300 new people, largely in its Chennai,
India office, which runs some of its administrative and other
operations.
Some of the 500 employees whose jobs will be cut will also
be able to apply for jobs in other World Bank divisions, said
the bank, which provides financial and technical assistance to
developing countries.
The net result will be a loss of about 250 positions, World
Bank President Jim Yong Kim said in a note to staff on Thursday.
"Staffing decisions are always challenging," Kim said in the
note, which was obtained by Reuters. "But we feel confident that
the changes we are making will help us better align our staffing
to our strategy, which is what our clients want and what we must
deliver."
Kim launched the first major reorganization for the lender
since 1996, to make it more selective and better attuned to the
needs of the governments it serves.
The reorganization has entailed $400 million in budget cuts
to make the institution more competitive with development rivals
and allow it to boost lending to middle-income countries.
Employees complain the bank is overly focused on minor cuts
to areas such as breakfast allowances and parking instead of
dealing with meaningful changes to the quality and efficiency of
the bank's lending.
Staff were also incensed after discovering the bank's chief
financial officer, who has pushed much of the cost-cutting,
received a $94,000 bonus this year. To quell staff discontent,
Bertrand Badre earlier this month said he would forego the
$24,000 or so of the bonus that he had not yet received.
But that has not stopped employees from organizing regular
work "stoppages" on Thursdays, advertised via yellow flyers of
unknown provenance.
About 300 staff showed up at the latest meeting earlier this
Thursday, according to one attendee, to discuss the declining
quality of World Bank projects and the so-called "expenditure
review," among other issues.
The bank plans to announce further details about the budget
cuts and layoffs next week, Kim said in the note to staff.
