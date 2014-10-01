By Anna Yukhananov
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 1 A $94,000 bonus for the World
Bank's finance chief, disclosed in an internal blog, is drawing
criticism from staff who are questioning it amid planned layoffs
and budget cuts at the bank.
Bertrand Badre, the chief financial officer, who has pushed
much of the cost-cutting, received the bonus in "recognition of
his skills," according to an internal World Bank blog seen by
Reuters.
World Bank spokesman David Theis said the bonus was
justified given Badre's experience and strong track record at
the bank.
The bonus would come on top of Badre's salary, which has not
yet been released. He earned $379,000 in the 2013 fiscal year.
The World Bank has been cutting costs as part of a massive
reorganization that its president, Jim Yong Kim, hopes will make
the poverty-fighting institution more efficient and effective.
But the changes in the bank's organization, its internal
funding measures and its focus have demoralized employees, who
fret about budget and job cuts, unclear lines of command and a
general lack of information.
"We question the timing of such payments (to Badre) given
the sacrifices the rest of us are being asked to make," the
World Bank staff association said in an email to its members
last week.
"At a time of employment insecurity, staff down-sizing, and
belt-tightening, we are mystified as to how President Kim and
his senior management could be so blind to the optics of
providing these kinds of bonuses," the association said in the
email, which was obtained by Reuters.
The bank also increased the maximum possible salary for top
officials and senior staff by at least 3 percent, while cutting
the salary ceiling for 86 percent of employees, according to
another World Bank blog.
A bank spokesman said no employee's salary was being cut.
A yellow flyer circulating at the bank this week called for
a 15-minute work "stoppage" next Thursday, the day before the
bank's fall meetings with the International Monetary Fund opens,
to protest a lack of clarity on staff cuts and other changes.
One employee called Badre's bonus "outrageous" on an
internal blog, while another lamented the "double standard" that
applies to top officials versus other staff.
Badre is one of four senior officials who received bonuses
under a "scarce skills premium" meant to help the bank attract
staff with skills that are in short supply. The names of the
other three have not been released.
The premium was previously available only to employees
outside the United States, but the bank's board extended it to
the Washington headquarters in July 2013. It had planned to
disclose the rules change in the bank's annual report later this
month.
"The World Bank needs to attract and retain senior
management of high caliber," Theis said in an email. "Bertrand
Badre has deep management experience in some of the largest
financial institutions in Europe, and he has a strong track
record here at the bank."
For the 2013 fiscal year, which ended June 2013, Kim was
paid $476,360. Salaries for fiscal 2014 will be published in the
annual report.
The World Bank wants to slash $400 million from its budget
by the middle of 2017 to free up money for development projects,
and it has said it would likely need to lay off some employees.
The bank has said the cuts would help it boost lending to
middle-income countries by $100 billion over the next decade.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Leslie Adler)