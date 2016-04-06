MOSCOW, April 6 Russia's economy will contract
by 1.9 percent in 2016 followed by growth of 1.1 percent next
year, the World Bank said on Wednesday, cutting its forecasts to
factor in a weaker global oil price.
The international lender had forecast in December that
Russia's economy would contract by 0.7 percent in 2016 and grow
by 1.3 percent in 2017.
Previously it had seen oil prices averaging $49 a barrel in
2016 whereas for its latest forecast it used a price of $37 a
barrel.
The World Bank said in its latest Russia economic report the
projected increase in poverty in Russia in 2016 would be the
largest since the 1998-99 crisis, eclipsing the pain from the
2008 global financial crisis.
It added that Russia was unlikely to meet its budget deficit
target of 3 percent of GDP in 2016 and that no serious
structural reforms were expected before the 2018 presidential
election.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)