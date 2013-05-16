By Anna Yukhananov
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 16 The percentage of global
investment that goes to developing countries should triple in
the next two decades as emerging economies catch up to richer
nations and become more integrated into financial markets, the
World Bank predicted in a report on Thursday.
These nations and their comparatively younger and bigger
populations are also set to become the largest sources of
capital, with China and India turning into the world's two
biggest investors by 2030, the global development lender said.
The shifting landscape of saving and investment has profound
implications for everything from which currencies will dominate
global markets to the rise of new financial centers, patterns of
capital flows and investment priorities.
But policymakers are still woefully unprepared for the
changes, fixating instead on what will happen in the next three
to six months, Kaushik Basu, the World Bank's chief economist,
said.
"The big question that should concern us all is what will
happen to the major drivers of growth and development: namely
savings and investment," Basu told reporters ahead of the
report's release.
"In some sense, some of the global economic turmoil that we
are seeing today are some of the early indicators of the kind of
turbulent period that the world is going into," he said.
Standard & Poor's earlier this week predicted that Chinese
non-financial companies will overtake U.S. companies in their
borrowing needs over the next two years.
By 2030, for every dollar invested in the world, 60 cents
will flow into developing countries, a dramatic change from 20
cents to the dollar in 2000. China will make up 30 percent of
all investment activity, while the United States will have 11
percent and India, 7 percent.
The numbers assume the world will grow on average 2.6
percent to 3 percent a year in the next two decades, while
emerging economies will grow 4.8 to 5.6 percent a year.
worldbank.org/CapitalForTheFuture.
As more capital flows from one developing country to
another, known as South-South flows, China's yuan currency and
its monetary policy will have a greater impact on the rest of
the world, reducing the influence of U.S. and euro area
policies.
A richer world in 2030 will also have a greater demand for
services over manufacturing, meaning countries will face
pressure to reduce protectionist barriers to trade in services,
the World Bank said.
But shifts in global saving may not be equally distributed
in each country, warned lead report author Maurizio Bussolo -- a
key concern for the poverty-fighting World Bank. In most
developing countries, the top segment of the population saves
three to four times more than the poorest.
Governments must make an effort to level the playing field
in education, which has a strong correlation with higher
earnings, savings and future wealth, he said.
"So in terms of our projections, we see the increased
importance of developing countries. But behind that, there is a
lot of work to do, and very little time," Bussolo said.