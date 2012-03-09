* Summers tipped as candidate to head World Bank
* Says not everyone can cut deficits simultaneously
PARIS, March 9 U.S. economist Lawrence
Summers, tipped as a possible candidate for World Bank
president, said on Friday that governments would struggle to cut
deficits, particularly in Europe, if countries with big external
surpluses did not boost demand.
The former White House adviser declined to comment on
whether he was interested in succeeding Robert Zoellick as World
Bank president when he steps down in June, saying that the
question was for leaders in charge of selection to decide.
Summers told a conference in Paris that governments needed
to be firmly focused on reviving still-fragile growth and warned
that demand would remain limp if all nations pursued austerity
at the same time.
"What is the viable theory of growth that will take place
with very substantial deficit reduction on the part of many with
no commitment to surplus reduction on the part of anyone else?"
Summers asked.
"That question, I would suggest, looms before the European
economy and because the European economy is so crucial for the
global economy (that) is a crucial issue for the global economy
as well," he added.
Currently a Harvard University professor, Summers served as
director of President Barack Obama's National Economic Council
until the end of 2010 and led the U.S. Treasury at the tail end
of President Bill Clinton's presidency.
A person familiar with the Obama administration's thinking
said this week that Summers was on a shortlist of possible U.S.
candidates to head the World Bank along with diplomat Susan
Rice, PepsiCo Inc CEO Indra Nooyi and U.S. Senator John
Kerry.
The United States traditionally names the president of the
World Bank while the International Monetary Fund is led by a
European, although emerging countries are increasingly pushing
for candidates from elsewhere to lead the institutions.
Summers said that while demand would suffer if all countries
tried cutting their deficits at the same time, it would also
slump if all countries simultaneously tried to become
export-driven economies like Germany.
"Of course Germany can succeed by becoming very competitive
in exporting disproportionately but it can't really expect
everyone to succeed in that way," he said.