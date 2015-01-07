WASHINGTON Jan 7 Global trade should expand
more slowly over the next decade than it did in the 30 years
before the financial crisis, the World Bank said on Wednesday,
citing forecasts for slower economic growth and longer-term
shifts in trade patterns.
For the three decades leading up to the global financial
crisis of 2007-2009, trade had expanded at a steady clip of
about 7 percent a year.
But trade growth levels have fallen to about half that for
the past two years, and should only rise to about 5 percent over
the medium-term, four World Bank economists said in an essay.
International trade helped the global economy tide over
rough spots in the two decades before the financial crisis, when
it grew nearly twice as fast as economic output. But recent data
shows the trade engine is running out of steam.
The authors point to the lackluster recovery from the
financial crisis, which the World Bank expects to persist. And
data shows import demand levels may be a fifth lower than they
would be otherwise even five years after an economic crisis.
Weak spending on investment since the crisis, especially in
the euro zone, has also sapped trade growth. Investment is
especially reliant on imports compared to other economic drivers
like consumption and government spending.
But deeper factors have also tamped down trade expansion.
China's reduction of trade barriers and the fragmentation of
production into global supply chains boosted trade at the end of
the last century, factors that would be hard to replicate now.
Countries like the United States and China are also making
more inputs for final products closer to home, the economists
write.
"Global trade is growing more slowly not only because world
income growth is lower, but also because trade has become less
responsive to income growth," according to the essay.
Policymakers are hoping far-reaching regional and global
trade pacts could help trade growth regain some lost momentum.
The World Bank said more integration of South Asia,
sub-Saharan Africa and South America into global supply chains
would also help.
"Drawing these parts of the world into a finer division of
labor could lend renewed dynamism to trade," the bank said.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by David Gregorio)