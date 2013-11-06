By Anna Yukhananov
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 6 The World Bank on Wednesday
said its private sector arm issued about $165 million in
'women's bonds' in the first debt sale by the development lender
specifically aimed at raising money for businesses owned or run
by women in emerging markets.
The International Finance Corporation (IFC) issued the new
five-year, triple-A rated bond to Japanese investors. It follows
the World Bank's sale of several billion dollars in "green
bonds" over the past five years, whose proceeds go to help
countries cut greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate
change.
Bonds tied to social or environmental targets are part of a
new trend of social finance, as a growing class of investors
seek to bridge the gap between philanthropy and pure financial
returns.
Besides helping businesswomen, women's bonds can help raise
awareness about the importance of gender issues in development,
said Jingdong Hua, vice president and treasurer at the
International Finance Corporation.
"The gender issue ... weaves so tightly into every social
and development issue we're facing today," he told Reuters.
Like the rest of the World Bank, the IFC focuses on fighting
poverty, but targets its investments at the private sector
instead of governments.
Women make up roughly half the world's population, but 70
percent of the world's poor people. A third of small- and
medium-sized businesses in emerging markets are owned by women,
but they often face hurdles in accessing credit from banks,
meaning their businesses cannot grow.
A joint study by IFC and consulting firm McKinsey & Company
found that women entrepreneurs face a $260 billion to $320
billion credit gap, meaning the difference between the desired
and actual level of loans businesses are able to get.
The money raised from the bond, which settles Nov. 21, will
go to local banks and financial intermediaries who are required
to commit it to businesses in which women own the majority
stake, or where they own at least a fifth of the company and
hold senior leadership positions.
The World Bank committed to reducing extreme poverty to 3
percent of the world's population by 2030, which is impossible
without focusing on women, Hua said.
To meet the poverty-reduction goal, World Bank President Jim
Yong Kim launched a major reorganization of the bank's divisions
and designated gender as one of five cross-cutting "themes" that
must tie in to everything the bank does. The other four themes
are climate change, conflict and fragility, jobs, and
public-private partnerships.
Hua said IFC was also considering other thematic bonds in
addition to green bonds and women's bonds, but declined to
specify what areas they would focus on.
Daiwa Securities arranged and distributed the women's bonds,
which were available only in Japan, though the program could
expand to other investors next year. Japanese retail and
institutional investors are particularly open to innovative
financial instruments focused on social issues, the IFC said.