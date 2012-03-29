(Edits first paragraph)
By Nita Bhalla
BHITARKANIKA SANCTUARY, India, March 29 A plan
to form a joint development bank by the BRICS group of the
world's most powerful emerging economies will have a hard time
getting off the ground and could struggle to match the World
Bank's expertise, World Bank President Robert Zoellick said.
Deflecting criticism that the World Bank is too dominated by
the United States, Zoellick said it had changed dramatically in
his term, with a managing team now made up of many more figures
from the emerging world.
Leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa
were meeting in New Delhi on Thursday to outline plans for a new
bank which will help fund infrastructure and act as alternative
lender to the World Bank and other finance bodies.
Zoellick told Reuters in an interview late on Wednesday that
there are already a series of regional development banks and
many countries have their own such banks, but if a BRICS bank
was formed, the World Bank would work closely with it.
"I think the interests of India may be more in terms of
bringing capital in, the interests of China may be more in terms
of internationalising the Renminbi. I think Russia is a little
uncertain and Brazil has a very big development bank," he said.
"The World Bank works with private sector funders,
development banks, regional banks and we'd work with a BRICS
bank, but it would probably be difficult for it to replicate the
knowledge and expertise that we fund."
Zoellick, who was visiting a bank-funded coastal
conservation project in east India's Orissa state, told
reporters later that setting up a new bank was "a complicated
venture" which would present challenges such as getting capital
and a good rating from international financial agencies.
The head of the global money lender is ending his five-year
term in June and the job is now one of the most hotly contested,
with a U.S. candidate for the first time being challenged by two
contenders from the developing world.
Under a so-called "gentleman's agreement" between the U.S.
and Europe, Washington has claimed the top post at the World
Bank since its founding after World War Two, while a European
has always led the International Monetary Fund (IMF), its sister
Bretton Woods institution.
"TRANSPARENT" CONTEST
There have been calls by BRICS and other developing nations
that these top positions should better reflect the growing power
and influence of emerging economies, which are now responsible
for more than half of global economic growth.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigerian finance minister and former
managing director of the World Bank under Zoellick, has gained
the support of African leaders, while Brazil has nominated
former Colombian finance minister Jose Antonio Ocampo.
But they face stiff opposition from the U.S.-nominated
candidate Jim Yong Kim, a Korean-American health expert whose
name was put forward by U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday.
Zoellick said all three candidates were "excellent", but
added that the bank's senior leadership was already showing more
and more representation from emerging economies.
"If you take the overall leadership at the bank, with all
the different positions, it is more representative. I appointed
the first chief economist who was from China," he said.
"At one point, the three managing directors that reported
to me were all from the developing world. I think that it's not
just a question of the head of organisation, but the
organisation as a whole."
He said the decision on his successor would be made in April
by the bank's board, which represents its 187 shareholders. The
selection process is transparent and based on merit, he said,
dismissing concerns by BRICS that it was heavily weighted in
favour of the U.S. candidate.
The candidates will have to think through where they want
to take the bank, he said, adding that the board of governors,
will interview each of them to understand their plans for the
future.
Zoellick who took over the bank in 2007 after serving as the
U.S. deputy secretary of state, said it was good that Americans
have a chance to run global institutions.
"The United States has never had anybody lead the IMF,
they've never led the World Trade Organisation, they've never
had anyone be the U.N. Secretary General, they've never had
anybody lead the regional development banks," he said.
"So personally as an American, who has worked with
multilateral organisations, it's good for Americans to have a
chance to run some of them. Whether it's the World Bank or
others, that's a whole different question."
