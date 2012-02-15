ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Feb 15 The White
House on Wednesday declined to comment on possible successors to
Robert Zoellick as president of the World Bank, who has
announced his intention to step down from the international
development organization on June 30.
White House press secretary Jay Carney said President Barack
Obama appreciated Zoellick's service to the United States and
the international community, but Carney would go no further.
"I do not have any information for you regarding possible
successors," he told reporters travelling with the president
aboard Air Force One. Zoellick's announcement raises questions
on whether the United States will insist on holding on to a job
that has always gone to an American.