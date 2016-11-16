DUBAI Nov 16 Oman Telecommunications Co
(Omantel) is going ahead with a plan to sell its
controlling stake in Pakistan's WorldCall Telecom, the
Omani operator's chief executive Talal al-Mamari told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Omantel took a 56.8 percent stake in the diversified
operator in 2008. The $193 million deal was its biggest foreign
investment at the time.
The Omani firm "has accepted the offer we received to sell
our shares in WorldCall. But the deal is still in the process of
fulfilling different requirements," Mamari said without
elaborating.
In September, WorldCall told the Pakistan Stock Exchange
that it intends to buy back its shares from Omantel. It did not
disclose a price; its share price last closed at 2.81 rupees in
the Pakistani market, down from around 17 rupees in February
2008, when Omantel's acquisition was announced.
