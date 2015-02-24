* Benetton family mulling options on majority stake
* Dufry, Lotte reportedly interested
* Lagardere interested but says share price high
(Adds background, quotes, shares)
MILAN, Feb 24 Italian airport retailer World
Duty Free has been approached by several parties
interested in buying a stake but has received no offers,
Gilberto Benetton, a shareholder in the company, said on
Tuesday.
The comments followed a report earlier on Tuesday that South
Korea's Lotte Group had submitted a proposal to buy
a controlling stake in the company in a deal that could be worth
$2.7-3.6 billion.
Earlier this month Lagardere expressed interest in
World Duty Free while sources said Switzerland's Dufry, the
sector leader, was also a strong contender after snapping up
rival Nuance for 1.55 billion Swiss francs ($1.7 billion) in
June.
The Benetton family, which owns 50.1 percent of WDF via its
holding company Edizione, is willing to give up control and
support a merger that would help the retailer cope with the
rising costs of airport concessions and also give it more
bargaining power in dealing with suppliers.
Reuters reported in December that the Benettons would be
happy to retain a 15-20 percent stake in a well-managed, larger
group. Gilberto Benetton said on Tuesday that all options were
open -- indicating the family could also sell its entire stake.
The duty free sector has been shaken up in recent weeks by
talk of a possible takeover of the Italian company which some
analysts believe would have a key role to play in consolidation
of the industry.
With speculation rife, Edizione previously said it had
received numerous requests for information from investment
banks. On Tuesday, Gilberto Benetton -- who is Edizione's
chairman -- stressed that if anything happens, "it won't be in
the short term".
Asked if the Benettons could sell the whole stake he said:
"We are open to everything, we will look at everything."
Analysts say the sector is fragmented with the seven top
players controlling only 50 percent of the world market.
WDF shares -- which have risen by nearly 30 percent since
the start of the year on the back of merger speculation -- were
up 5 percent at 10.3 euros while Italy's blue-chip FTSE MIB
index was flat.
Lagardere said on Feb. 10, when the stock was trading at
around 9.4 euros, that it was interested but considered WDF's
share price level too high.
