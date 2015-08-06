BRUSSELS Aug 6 Swiss travel retailer Dufry
has won unconditional European Union regulatory
approval for its proposed takeover of Italian peer World Duty
Free to create the market leader.
The deal, which values World Duty Free at 3.6 billion euros
($3.9 billion), was approved on Aug. 5, a day ahead of a
scheduled EU deadline, according to the European Commission
website.
Dufry acquired the Italian stake from Edizione, the holding
company owned by the Benetton family. The deal is the second
high-profile takeover of a major Italian company after China
National Chemical Corp's purchase of a majority stake in tyre
maker Pirelli.
($1 = 0.9186 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)