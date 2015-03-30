(Repeats story to additional clients with new story name, text
unchanged)
ZURICH, March 30 Switzerland's Dufry
plans to raise around 3.6 billion euros ($3.9 billion) through a
mixture of debt and equity financing for its planned takeover of
Italy's World Duty Free, Dufry said on Monday.
The company expects to raise at least 2.1 billion euros
through a rights issue, and up to 1.5 billion euros via
long-term debt instruments.
On Saturday, Dufry said it had agreed to buy a majority
stake in World Duty Free in a deal which values the Italian firm
at 3.6 billion euros, making the combined group the world's
biggest travel retailer.
($1 = 0.9206 euros)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Thomas Atkins; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)