DOHA/MILAN, March 23 Qatar Investment Authority
and Swiss travel retailer Dufry are teaming up to bid
for Italian travel retailer World Duty Free (WDF),
which belongs to the Benetton family, two sources familiar with
the matter told Reuters on Monday.
"QIA and Dufry have a joint bid for WDF," said a senior
banker in Doha familiar with the matter.
He declined to give details but said the tie-up was a sign
of a more conservative investment style adopted by the Qatari
sovereign wealth fund recently; in the past, it might well have
bid by itself.
A second source confirmed the joint bid and said the
deadline was now expected to be March 31, after a delay due to
rival bidders -- South Korea's Lotte Group and
China's Sunrise Duty Free -- asking for more time.
QIA did not respond to calls seeking comment. It is
estimated to have about $256 billion under management, according
to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute.
Dufry and World Duty Free declined to comment.
The Benetton family, which owns 50.1 percent of WDF via its
holding company Edizione, is willing to give up
control and favours a merger that would help the company cope
with the rising costs of airport concessions, and also give the
retailer more bargaining power with suppliers.
WDF said in January it expected sales to be between 2.63
billion euros and 2.67 billion ($2.84-2.88 billion) this year,
while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation,
and amortisation were expected at 279 million euros and 294
million. It reported sales of 2.4 billion euros and adjusted
EBITDA of 289.7 million euros last year.
Qatar's emir appointed ruling family member Sheikh Abdullah
bin Mohamed bin Saud al-Thani as the new chief executive of the
QIA last December, and there have been signs that Sheikh
Abdullah is taking a more cautious approach to overseas
acquisitions.
The plunge in oil and natural gas prices appears to be one
reason; although wealthy Qatar can cope relatively comfortably
with lower export revenues, its state finances have been
pressured.
Also, the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, has urged
Qataris in general to avoid lavish and excessive spending.
