BRIEF-India's Rural Electrification Corp March-qtr profit rises
* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 15.92 billion rupees
LONDON Feb 1 Currency broker World First is closing its corporate options business, the company said on Wednesday, in a move that will affect up to 50 staff at the UK-based firm.
World First cited changes in its business, which put more emphasis on areas such as automated electronic trading, where it has strong growth.
(Reporting by John Geddie and Patrick Graham; Editing by David Goodman)
* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 15.92 billion rupees
* Announces a capital and business alliance with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co.