Sept 5 Worldline SA :

* Chosen by BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgeraete GmbH to implement a solution that allows customers to monitor and control their appliances remotely

* The new service is to be officially unveiled in September and rolled out in Germany and Austria by the end of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)