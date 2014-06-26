(Adds detail, CEO comment, advisors)
PARIS, June 26 French electronic payment and
transaction services provider Worldline set the price
for its initial public offering at the bottom of the previously
indicated range, giving it a market value of around 2.16 billion
euros ($2.94 billion).
The company said it raised about 575 million euros through
the IPO, based on the price of 16.4 euros, with 255 million of
new shares and 320 million in shares sold by parent company Atos
.
The amount of shares sold by French IT service firm Atos
could rise to 406 million euros if an over-allotment option is
fully used, in which case it would retain 69.42 percent of
Worldline.
"Our new shareholders have given a clear signal of approval
for our strategy and for the growth potential of the European
and global payments sector," Worldline Chief Executive Gilles
Grapinet said in a statement.
"The IPO will help us to accelerate our development and to
play a key role in the consolidation of the European payments
market."
Worldline makes software and offers services to companies
that want to do on-line payments. It has said it would use part
of the proceeds from the listing to repay money borrowed from
the Atos.
The shares are due to start trading at 0700 GMT on Friday.
The price range had been set at between 16.4 and 20 euros.
Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs International are acting as
global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the IPO.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas and
Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking are acting as
joint bookrunners. Rothschild & Cie is acting as financial
advisor.
