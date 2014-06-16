PARIS, June 16 Worldline, a provider of electronic payment and transactional services, said on Monday it would launch its IPO at a price between 16.4 and 20 euros per share for an initial offering size of about 610 million euros, based on the midpoint of the price range.

The offer consists of about 255 million euros of newly issued shares and about 355 million euros existing shares sold by Atos.

Subscriptions for the French public offering will close on June 25 at 1700 Paris time, subscriptions for the international offering on June 26at 1300. Pricing for the global offering is expected to take place on June 26. Trading on Euronext Paris is expected to start on June 27.

Net proceeds from the issue of the newly issued shares will be used for general corporate purposes - including repaying net amounts borrowed from the Atos Group (about 50-60 percent of the net proceeds) - and for pursuing organic growth and external growth opportunities. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq)