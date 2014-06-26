PARIS, June 26 French electronic payment and
transaction services provider Worldline set a price for
its initial public offering at the bottom of its previously
indicated price range, giving it a market value of around 2.16
billion euros ($2.94 billion).
The company said it would raise about 575 million euros
through the IPO, or up to 661 million if it fully exercises an
overallotment option, based on the price of 16.4 euros.
Parent Atos is selling shares worth around 320
million euros as part of the stock market listing, or up to as
much as 406 million, in which case Atos would retain a 69.42
percent stake in Wordline.
The shares are due to start trading on Friday. The price
range had been set at between 16.4 and 20 euros.
($1 = 0.7335 Euros)
