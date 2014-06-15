Editor: Frances Kerry + 1 202 898 8377

TOP STORIES

Advancing Iraq rebels seize northwest town in heavy battle

BAGHDAD - Sunni insurgents seize a mainly ethnic Turkmen city in northwestern Iraq after heavy fighting, solidifying their grip on the north after a lightning offensive that threatens to dismember Iraq(IRAQ-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 4, PICTURES, TV), expect by 0100 GMT/2100 GMT, by Ziad al-Sanjary and Ahmed Rasheed, 1,400 words)

+ See also:

- IRAQ-SECURITY/BLAIR (TV, PICTURES), moved, by Andrew Osborn, 600 words)

- IRAQ-USA/SECURITY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Howard Schneider, 500 words

- IRAQ-SECURITY/USA-EMBASSY, moved, by Missiy Ryan, 500 words

Rival camps moving to claim victory in Afghan elections

KABUL - Rival camps in Afghanistan's presidential race each proclaimed to be leading the contest, a day after the run-off was held; officials concerned both candidates are preparing to challenge the result and refuse to accept defeat (AFGHANISTAN-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Mirwais Harooni and Hamid Shalizi, moved, 800 words)

Pakistani army launches major operation after airport attack

MIRANSHAH, Pakistan - Pakistan sent troops, artillery and helicopter gunships to the troubled North Waziristan region on Sunday in a long-expected military operation just a week after a deadly insurgent attack on the country's biggest airport. (PAKISTAN-AIRSTRIKES/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Haji Mubtaba, 800 words)

Israel says Hamas militants behind abduction of three teens

JERUSALEM - Israel says that Hamas militants has abducted three Israeli teenagers in the occupied West Bank, warning of "serious consequences" as it presses on with a search and detains dozens of Palestinians (PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL (UPDATE 6, PICTURES, TV), moving shortly, by Jeffrey Heller, 600 words)

EUROPE

In Ukraine, a day of mourning shows a divided nation

KIEV/DONETSK, Ukraine - Mourners hold minute's silence in Kiev to honour 49 servicemen killed by pro-Russian separatists; in east Ukraine, the day of mourning is ignored, highlighting the deep rifts in the country (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ (PICTURES, TV), moved, by Timothy Heritage and Alessandra Prentice, 700 words)

Ukraine, Russia hold last-ditch gas talks before deadline

KIEV - Ukraine and Russia make a last-ditch attempt to reach a deal in a gas pricing dispute, hours before a deadline for Kiev to pay a $1.95 billion debt or have its gas supplies cut off (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS, moved, by Natalia Zinets, 500 words)

+ See also:

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/MINISTER (UPDATE 1, TV, PICTURES), moved, by Timothy Heritage and Alissa de Carbonnel, 440 words

MIDDLE EAST

Renegade general launches offensive in east Libya, 12 killed

BENGHAZI/TRIPOLI, Libya - A renegade Libyan general launches a fresh offensive against Islamist militants in the eastern city of Benghazi, sparking some of the worst fighting in weeks, with up to 12 people killed and power supplies disrupted (LIBYA VIOLENCE/, moved, by Ayman al-Warfalli and Ulf Laessing, 600 words)

Iran veil site gets half million 'likes' and state TV rebuke

LONDON - When Masih Alinejad posted a picture of herself in a tree-lined London street, the journalist hoped to cheer up readers, she did not expect what followed: a Facebook phenomenon with half a million followers and a report by Iranian TV accusing her of drug addiction, perversion and insanity (IRAN-WOMEN/VEIL (PICTURES), moved, by Robin Pomeroy, 860 words)

UNITED STATES

Defeated U.S. Congress leader leaves political options open

WASHINGTON - U.S. congressional leader Eric Cantor takes to the airwaves to try to rebuild his political reputation after a stunning primary election loss that has shaken the Republican Party, and refuses to rule out a future run for public office (USA-CONGRESS/CANTOR, moved, by Richard Cowan, 500 words)

AMERICAS

Colombia's Santos has clear lead in presidential election

BOGOTA - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos wins a second term, beating right-wing challenger Oscar Ivan Zuluaga in a historic vote that will allow peace talks with Marxist FARC rebels to continue and seek an end to five decades of war (COLOMBIA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Julia Symmes Cobb, 600 words)

AFRICA

Unidentified gunmen hit hotels, petrol on Kenya's coast

MOMBASA, Kenya - Unidentified gunmen attacked a coastal town in Kenya's Lamu county and set fire to at least three hotels and a petrol station, police and the Kenya Red Cross said (KENYA ATTACKS/, moved 400 words)

ASIA

India's Modi in Bhutan in bid to reassert regional sway

THIMPHU - Prime Minister Narendra Modi assures Bhutan of India's support during his first trip abroad, a move seen as an attempt to assert his country's influence in south Asia where China is steadily making inroads (INDIA-BHUTAN/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Sanjeev Miglani, 600 words)

PEOPLE

U.S. radio deejay, 'Shaggy' voice Casey Kasem dead at 82

WASHINGTON - Casey Kasem, the U.S. radio personality who counted down pop music hits on his popular weekly radio show and lent his distinctive voice to hippie sleuth Shaggy in the "Scooby Doo" cartoons, died on Sunday. He was 82 (PEOPLE-CASEYKASEM/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES), moved, by Will Dunham, 650 words) (Compiled by Sandra Maler)