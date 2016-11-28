Nov 28 Payment card machine maker VeriFone
Systems Inc said it had extended its partnership with
British payments processor Worldpay Group Plc, allowing
the U.S. firm to bring its payment solutions to Worldpay's UK
customers.
* As part of the deal, Worldpay, which provides platforms to
allow merchants to accept payments by cards and other methods,
will work with VeriFone to bring new point-of-sale (POS)
products to British firms, allowing retailers to accept
transactions.
* Verifone's products accept payment methods including Apple
Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay.
* Verifone, which supplies more than 29 million payment
devices and terminals worldwide, recently signed a partnership
with China's Alipay, helping it expand its mobile payment app
service into the United States.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)