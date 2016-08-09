Aug 9 British payments processor Worldpay Group
Plc's first-half underlying earnings beat analyst
estimates, driven by strong growth across all its businesses and
tightened costs at its UK unit.
The company, which had the biggest flotation on the London
Stock Exchange last year, said underlying earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 19 percent
to 217.9 million pounds ($282.9 million) for the six months
ended June 30.
Analysts had expected underlying earnings of 208.8 million
pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 0.7700 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)