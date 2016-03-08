BRIEF-Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings updates on loan agreement
* Loan agreement was entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and customers as borrower
LONDON, March 8 British payments processor Worldpay reported a net profit of 19 million pounds ($27.1 million) for 2015 in its first financial results since listing on the London Stock Exchange in October.
The company, which was the biggest flotation on the exchange last year, said in a filing that its underlying profit rose 34 percent in 2015 from a year earlier to 167 million pounds.
Private equity companies Advent International and Bain Capital bought Worldpay from Royal Bank of Scotland in 2010 for about 2 billion pounds.
The business provides platforms to allow merchants to accept payments by cards and other methods.
($1 = 0.7012 pounds) (Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by David Clarke)
* Loan agreement was entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and customers as borrower
DUBAI, May 17 The Dubai branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has launched 500 million euro ($556 million) three-year floating rate notes at 60 basis points over Euribor, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.