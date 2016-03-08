LONDON, March 8 British payments processor Worldpay reported a net profit of 19 million pounds ($27.1 million) for 2015 in its first financial results since listing on the London Stock Exchange in October.

The company, which was the biggest flotation on the exchange last year, said in a filing that its underlying profit rose 34 percent in 2015 from a year earlier to 167 million pounds.

Private equity companies Advent International and Bain Capital bought Worldpay from Royal Bank of Scotland in 2010 for about 2 billion pounds.

The business provides platforms to allow merchants to accept payments by cards and other methods.

