* H1 underlying earnings up 19 pct to 217.9 mln stg

* To pay maiden dividend of 0.65 pence per share

* Shares jump as much as 6.4 pct (Adds details, share movement)

Aug 9 British payments processor Worldpay Group Plc's first-half underlying earnings beat analyst estimates, driven by strong growth across all its businesses and tightened costs at its UK unit.

Worldpay, which provides platforms to allow merchants to accept payments by cards and other methods, said it would pay a maiden dividend of 0.65 pence per share, higher than UBS's estimate of 0.55 pence.

The company's shares rose as much as 6.4 percent to 320.8 pence after the results on Tuesday, making it the top FTSE 100 gainer.

UBS analysts said the stock has performed well recently, but strong results and outlook will provide investors with further confidence in the business.

The company, which had the biggest flotation on the London Stock Exchange last year, said underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 19 percent to 217.9 million pounds ($282.9 million) for the six months ended June 30.

Analysts on average had expected underlying earnings of 208.8 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net revenue rose 16 percent to 539.7 million pounds, with a 12 percent growth in Worldpay's UK business.

Worldpay's e-commerce payment business saw net revenue rise 25 percent to 189.3 million pounds, driven by contributions from customers including Turkish Airlines.

"While the UK's vote to leave the EU has resulted in increased uncertainty, we do not expect it to have a material effect on Worldpay's trading performance," Chief Executive Philip Jansen said in a statement.

The company said it expected to perform well in the second half of the year, in line with its medium-term target of net revenue compounded annual growth of 9 percent to 11 percent.

Worldpay, which process 31 million mobile, online and in-store transactions on a typical day, said it had started shifting customers onto its technology platform as part of its plan to completely separate from Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc.

Worldpay expects the process to complete in the summer of 2017.

Private equity companies Advent International and Bain Capital bought Worldpay from RBS in 2010 for about 2 billion pounds.

Using its own technology would allow Worldpay to process up to 20 times more transactions, the company said in its 2015 annual report.

Worldpay, which processes payments for more than 400,000 customers mostly in Britain and the U.S., said it would boost capital expenditure by 30 million pounds over 2016 and 2017 to help develop products, improve its platform and for cost growth to be in line with net revenue growth this year. ($1 = 0.7700 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Sunil Nair)