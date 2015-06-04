June 4 Payment processing company Worldpay is
set to hire six banks to lead the company's London stock market
listing, valued at 6 billion pounds ($9.22 billion), Sky News
reported on Thursday.
Advent International and Bain Capital, which bought Worldpay
from Royal Bank of Scotland in 2010, are close to hiring
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America
Merrill Lynch as global coordinators for the share sale, the
multimedia news site said, citing sources. (bit.ly/1dhFbLa)
The appointment could be as soon as this year, the
broadcaster said.
The company also chose Barclays Plc, Credit Suisse
AG and UBS as bookrunners on the deal, which
could net the six investment banks tens of millions of pounds
in fees, Sky News said.
Morgan Stanley and Worldpay declined to comment.
Worldpay also hired investment bank Lazard as an
adviser to prepare for a floatation.
The London-based company is expected to record around 400
million pounds of pre-tax profit in 2015, which could value it
between 5.6 billion and 8 billion pounds, Sky News said.
The company will also now have to look out for a new
chairman to substitute for current chairman John Allan, who is
set to step down from his role later this year, according to the
company's website. (bit.ly/1dhSyLb)
Worldpay processes 26 million transactions daily and its
half-yearly underlying revenue of 1.73 billion pounds ($2.66
billion)was up 6.1 percent in the period ended June, 2014,
according to the company website.
Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, UBS
and Credit Suisse also could be reached immediately for a
comment outside regular business hours.
($1 = 0.6510 pounds)
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris
Reese)