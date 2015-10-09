Oct 9 Worldpay's private equity
owners, Advent International and Bain Capital, narrowed the
price range set for the London listing of the payments
processor, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The owners have trimmed 10 pence off the higher and lower
end of the price range to 235 pence-250 pence, the source said,
confirming news that was first reported by the Financial Times.
(on.ft.com/1G216n1)
Advent and Bain declined to comment.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru and Freya Berry in
London; Editing by Anil D'Silva)