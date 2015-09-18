* Worldpay presses ahead with London listing plan
* Takeover by France's Ingenico had been an alternative
* Plans to cut debt by raising 890 million pounds
Sept 18 British payments processing firm
Worldpay Group Ltd (IPO-WORLD.L) plans to raise about 890
million pounds ($1.4 billion) after deciding to list its shares
rather than being taken over by French rival Ingenico.
The company, owned by investment groups Advent International
and Bain Capital, said it expected a free float of at least 25
percent when it joins the London Stock Exchange next month.
A question mark had been hanging over the listing after the
company attracted interest from a number of potential buyers in
recent weeks.
These including French payments company Ingenico, which
offered as much as 6.6 billion pounds including debt, a person
familiar with the matter previously said.
Worldpay's private equity backers could have opted for a
sale had the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to significantly
increase interest rates on Thursday, sources said.
Shares in Ingenico jumped eight percent after it emerged
that it would not be buying Worldpay.
Worldpay, which provides platforms that allow merchants to
accept payments by cards and other methods, said the IPO would
give it access to more capital raising options and help it
reduce debt.
As well as Ingenico, rivals offering similar services
include First Data, owned by private equity firm KKR.
The listing also paves the way for Worldpay's existing
shareholders, senior management and employees to cut their
investment in the firm.
The company's private equity owners bought it from Royal
Bank of Scotland in 2010 for about 2 billion pounds.
It plans to pay 20-30 percent of its profits after tax in
dividends to shareholders, starting with an interim dividend for
2016.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs
and Morgan Stanley are leading the offer, with Barclays
, Credit Suisse and UBS acting as
joint bookrunners, the firm said.
($1 = 0.6417 pounds)
