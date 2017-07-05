FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Worldpay says agreed to be taken over by Vantiv in $10 bln deal
July 5, 2017 / 12:46 PM / an hour ago

Worldpay says agreed to be taken over by Vantiv in $10 bln deal

1 Min Read

Worldpay logo in undated handout.Handout/Worldpay

(Reuters) - Worldpay Group Plc, Britain's largest payment processor said it had agreed to terms of a potential merger with U.S. credit card technology firm Vantiv Inc in a deal worth 7.7 billion pounds ($9.95 billion), excluding debt.

Worldpay's shareholders will receive 55 pence in cash per share and 0.0672 new Vantiv shares. Worldpay shareholders will also get a cash dividend of 5 pence per Worldpay Share.

That makes the total value for Worldpay shareholders 385 pence per share, a premium of 18.9 percent to the firm's stock close on Monday, the day before Worldpay said it had received rival bid approaches from Vantiv and JPMorgan Chase Bank.

($1 = 0.7740 pounds)

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rachel Armstrong

