LONDON Aug 6 U.S. private equity firm
Blackstone has joined forces with buyout fund Hellman &
Friedman to bid for British payments processing company
Worldpay, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Worldpay's private equity owners, Advent and Bain, are
preparing the company for a London stock market listing which is
likely to propel the firm into the FTSE 100.
Last month, they appointed Barclays' deputy chairman Michael
Rake as Worldpay's new chairman, replacing John Allan.
The move signalled the buyout houses favoured a stock market
listing and were keen to have management in place for when it
starts trading as a public company, sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
An initial public offering (IPO) could value the firm at
around 6 billion pounds, including around 2 billion pounds worth
of debt.
But heavyweight private equity funds are still looking to
snap up Worldpay despite the listing plans.
Sources told Reuters in July that European buyout house CVC
and U.S. fund Hellman & Friedman were considering
separate bids, and now Blackstone has teamed up with the latter.
A source familiar with the matter said that an IPO was still
the most likely course of action for Worldpay.
Blackstone's move was first reported on Thursday by Sky
News, which also said a Singaporean sovereign wealth fund could
team up with Blackstone and Hellman & Friedman in a joint bid.
Worldpay provides a platform to enable merchants to accept
payments by cards and other methods. Its owners bought Worldpay
from Royal Bank of Scotland in 2010 for about 2 billion pounds.
A spokesman at Hellman & Friedman declined to comment.
Advent and Bain also declined to comment.
