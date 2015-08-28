LONDON/PARIS Aug 28 French payments company Ingenico has submitted a bid for UK firm WorldPay, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

WorldPay is heading for a London stock market flotation in autumn that could value the firm at around 6 billion pounds ($9.24 billion), but has been targeted by several private equity firms and rival firms.

Shares in Ingenico fell 4.3 percent to 115.7 euros following an earlier report by Sky News. Ingenico was not immediately available to comment. WorldPay declined to comment.

($1 = 0.6497 pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry in London and Leigh Thomas in Paris, editing by Sinead Cruise)