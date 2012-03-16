By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, March 16 Financial spread-betting
company WorldSpreads Group suspended its shares from
trading on Friday over possible financial irregularities
identified just two days after the sudden resignation of its
chief executive and co-founder.
Conor Foley, who is also WorldSpreads' largest shareholder,
stepped down as CEO with immediate effect on Wednesday, two
weeks after the group's chief financial officer Niall O'Kelly
submitted his resignation on the same day the group gave a
profit warning.
The Dublin-based company, which is listed on the junior
Irish and London markets, said it identified the irregularities
following a review of its financial position and that the
suspension was appropriate pending further investigation.
"The Group expects that the suspension will remain in force
until such time as Worldspreads is able to determine with
sufficient clarity the Group's financial position," WorldSpreads
said in a statement.
WorldSpreads said last month that it would report a loss for
the year to March 31 despite strong growth across its key
performance indicators which had not translated into top line
revenue growth, particularly in the period since Jan 1.
The group, which provides spread betting across all major
financial markets, said in the trading update that it had
recently experienced an unusual pattern of client trading but
fully expected a more normal trend in future.
Foley, who co-founded WorldSpreads in 2000 and floated it on
London's AIM market in 2007 and Ireland's IEX market a year
later, resigned to pursue other interests, according to a
statement from the group.
O'Kelly, who joined in 2004, was due to work out a 12-month
notice period but the company said on Friday that he had been
released from his notice period and had now left the group.