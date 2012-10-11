(Adds details, quotes, regional forecasts)
* Europe uncertainty, weak China to impact global demand
* Global demand forecast cut for 2012, 2103
* Steel consumption in China to grow less than previously
expected
By Prashant Mehra
NEW DELHI, Oct 11 Global demand for steel, used
in car making and construction, will slow next year because of
weaker consumption growth in China and uncertainties from the
European debt crisis, the World Steel Association said.
World steel consumption will grow 2.1 percent to 1.409
billion tonnes this year and 3.2 percent to 1.455 billion tonnes
in 2013, the World Steel Association (Worldsteel) said on
Thursday. That compares with 6.2 percent growth last year.
"The outlook is clouded by uncertainties subject to a number
of risks. We expect the situation to gradually improve," Hans
Jurgen Kerkhoff, chairman of Worldsteel's Economics Committee,
said at its annual conference in New Delhi.
Steel consumption in China, the world's largest producer and
consumer of steel, will grow less than previously expected in
2012 and 2013, to 639.5 million tonnes and 659.2 million tonnes,
respectively.
China has experienced a worse-than-expected slowdown in
demand this year after more than a decade of steep consumption
growth, exacerbating the industry's outlook.
"Steel demand in China is expected to grow slower as both
the construction and export sector have weakened considerably,"
Kerkhoff said.
"We expect steel demand could accelerate next year on the
back of fiscal stimulus."
Worldsteel expects apparent steel consumption in the
European Union to contract 5.6 percent this year to 144.5
million tonnes as the region's sovereign debt problems continue
to drag on the area's economy.
In 2013, it forecasts steel use in the region to grow 2.4
percent to 148 million tonnes.
Steel use is expected to expand in Japan, the second-biggest
steel producer, by 2.2 percent this year because of
reconstruction efforts in the wake of the March 2011 earthquake
and tsunami.
But that may decline 2.9 percent next year as companies
struggle with a strong yen and falling exports.
In the U.S. market, where demand has picked up in recent
months, steel consumption is forecast to grow to 96.5 million
tonnes in 2012 and 100 million tonnes in 2013.
"In the U.S., apparent steel use has grown this year due to
improvements in the construction sector, a better-than-expected
development in the automotive industry, and expanding energy
production," Kerkhoff said.
Worldsteel forecasts India's consumption to grow 5.5 percent
in 2012 to 73.6 million tonnes and by a further 5 percent in
2013 on rising urbanisation and infrastructure investment.
Consumption gained 7.5 percent last year.
The Middle East and North Africa will see steel consumption
grow 4.9 percent this year after a 2 percent drop last year
following political turmoil that disrupted manufacturing
activity in the region.
Worldsteel expects growth there to accelerate further in
2013, with apparent steel use up 6.7 percent to 66.9 million
tonnes.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ryan Woo)