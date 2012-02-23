Feb 23 World Trade Center developer Larry
Silverstein is expected to tap the market -- possibly in a month
-- with a $475 million refunding of tax-exempt Liberty bonds,
which partly financed the World Trade Center 7 office tower, a
source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The New York Liberty Development Corporation, the conduit
agency, approved the refunding on Tuesday. As required, it held
a public hearing on the refunding one day later.
JPMorgan Chase was chosen to lead the underwriting
syndicate, added the source, who requested anonymity.
A spokeswoman for the New York Liberty Development
Corporation had no immediate comment.
(Reporting By Joan Gralla; Editing by Diane Craft)