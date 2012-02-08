Feb 8 The board of the Port Authority of
New York and New Jersey will be presented on Thursday with a
$1.25 billion joint venture deal for Australian developer
Westfield Group to lease around 364,000 square feet of
retail space at the World Trade Center, according to sources
familiar with the matter.
"The buildings are being built...the leasing process can now
start," said one of the sources, who requested anonymity.
The Port Authority and Westfield had first announced a
letter of intent in 2008, but there had been little progress on
recreating the shops that were a vital part of the original
World Trade Center until an agreement in principal was announced
last summer.
A Westfield official could not be immediately reached. Port
Authority officials declined comment ahead of the board's
meeting on Thursday.
The redevelopment of the World Trade Center is years behind
schedule and billions of dollars over budget. On Tuesday, an
independent audit ordered by the governors of New York and New
Jersey, who share control of the authority, found that the cost
of the World Trade Center development had soared by $3.8 billion
to $14.8 billion.
One problem has been frequent leadership changes, with the
election a new governor for New York or New Jersey tending to
slow the rebuilding.
The authority's executive director, Patrick Foye, who has
been in office a little more than 100 days, has a mandate to
reform the authority. Foye has said he wants to cut costs by 25
percent and cut the time needed for regulatory review of
projects by 25 percent.